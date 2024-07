An exciting draw was witnessed for the Rooster Chicken Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants Tournament in Vatuwaqa, Suva this morning.

Group A sees hosts Suva along with Rewa FC, Ba FC and Nadroga FC.

Group B will see Fiji FACT host and winners Labasa FC, Lautoka FC along with Nadi FC and Navua FC.

The tournament is set to begin next Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.