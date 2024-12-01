Defending Champs Auckland All Stars secure final spot

The defending champions NZFFI Auckland All Stars showcased their dominance once again, defeating Flick Lautoka FC 2-0 in the first semi-final of the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Right from the kickoff, the Auckland side showed their strength, controlling possession and maintaining relentless pressure on Lautoka.

James Hoyt broke the deadlock with a clinical finish in the 43rd minute, silencing the home crowd and putting his side in control.

The hosts, despite showing glimpses of brilliance, struggled to keep up with the pace and precision of the defending champions.

Lautoka created a few promising opportunities, but their finishing lacked the sharpness needed to trouble the Auckland defense.

The second half saw Lautoka attempting to regroup, but the Auckland All Stars continued their aggressive play.

Their persistence paid off in the 53rd minute when Mohammad Nabeel found the back of the net, extending their lead to 2-0.

The defending champions now await the winner of the second semi-final between the USA All Stars and NZFFI Manukau All Stars to see who they will face in the title clash.