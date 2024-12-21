Decider matches for MSG Prime Ministers cup today

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Fiji’s national football team is preparing for a do-or-die match against hosts Solomon Islands in the MSG Prime Ministers Cup today.

Currently sitting third on the table with three points, Fiji trails the Solomon Islands, who have six points, and table leaders Papua New Guinea with seven points.

To stay in contention for the final, Fiji must beat the Solomon Islands in and hope that Vanuatu pulls off an upset against PNG in the other match.

It’s a high-stakes evening for Coach Marika Rodu and his squad, who are determined to keep their campaign alive and secure a spot in the championship decider.

Fiji will face the Solomon Islands today at 7pm.