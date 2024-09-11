Czechs beat Ukraine in Nations League

[Source: Reuters]
Two first-half Pavel Sulc goals guided the Czech Republic to a 3-2 win over Ukraine on Tuesday in the Nations League, with a late penalty ensuring the win for the hosts in a match in which both sides created several chances.
The Czechs, with a revamped lineup following a 4-1 thrashing by Georgia, struck first when Sulc re-directed a Vaclav Cerny shot past Ukraine goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.
Ukraine kept pushing forward and equalized in the 37th minute when Vladyslav Vanat headed home after Mykola Shaparenko whipped in a cross from the left flank.
Sulc netted his second for the Czechs just before the break when he brought the ball down with his chest and hammered a volley into the net. Captain Tomas Soucek extended their lead with an 80th-minute penalty before Georgiy Sudakov pulled a goal back for Ukraine.
Ukraine remain winless in Group B1 while the Czechs notched their first victory. The Czechs next host Albania while Ukraine faces Georgia in October.