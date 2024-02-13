Consistency still an issue: Chua

[Source: OFC]

Digicel Fiji Kulas coach Angeline Chua says the team’s consistency on the field remains a major concern.

The side lost 3-1 to the Solomon Islands in their final pool match of the Olympics Qualifier this morning in Samoa but still progress to the semi-final later this week.

Chua remains confident in her team but emphasizes the need for players to believe in their ability to bounce back.

Article continues after advertisement

“So you know our hopes is still high in terms of getting the goals back but one thing is the players will need to believe that they can still do that.”



[Source: OFC]

Chua adds that the team’s failure to maintain consistency has proven costly in this crucial game.



[Source: OFC]

The Kulas will play New Zealand in the semi-final on Friday at 4pm.