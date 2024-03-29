Chelsea's Chilwell misses training due to leg injury

[Source: Reuters]

Chelsea full back Ben Chilwell missed training with a leg injury after returning from international duty, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

Chilwell started for England in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Brazil and Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Belgium in friendlies, his first appearances for the national team since a hamstring injury in September sidelined him for over three months.

Chilwell also suffered a knee injury earlier this month and has not played for Chelsea since the 2-2 draw at Brentford on March 2.

Chelsea, who have nine first team players out injured, including forward Christopher Nkunku and captain Reece James, also lost midfielder Romeo Lavia for the season due to a hamstring injury on Thursday.

The Argentine added that 11th-placed Chelsea would not underestimate, who are in 19th place battling to avoid relegation.