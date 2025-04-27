Chelsea beat Everton 1-0: reignites Champions League hopes

[Source: Reuters]

Chelsea climbed back into contention for next season’s Champions League with a 1-0 home win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a fine first-half strike by Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegal striker, fed by Enzo Fernandez, drove low into the bottom corner past a diving Jordan Pickford in the 27th minute for his first goal in four months.

The result lifted Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea to fourth in the table on 60 points, one point behind Manchester City who are in FA Cup action this weekend. Everton are 13th.

“At this stage of the season, the result is the main thing,” Maresca said.

“We are going to be better and better because the players will understand better and better how to play different games.”

The home side should have scored more but were thwarted by a stubborn defence and Pickford, who kept out a series of shots, notably from Noni Madueke.

Cole Palmer buzzed round the Everton box but his three-month goal drought continued as once again Chelsea failed to capitalise on a good start.

They suffered a tense final 15 minutes with Everton, sensing their nerves, forging forward.

Maresca, serving a one-match ban, watched anxiously from the press box, occasionally shouting towards the pitch and dugout as the clock ticked down. He described his seat as “a disaster” despite having a runner next to him to take messages to the dugout.

“I prefer to be on the bench. You want to say something but nobody can hear.”

Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez, who had turned aside a good chance from Beto in the 63rd minute, held on to a shot from Idrissa Gueye minutes later.

And he pulled off a fingertip save in the 88th minute to deny Dwight McNeil and keep his side in front. The Spanish keeper’s form has been in doubt recently after a series of mistakes but Maresca backed him.

“Robert has already had many good moments this season … As a human being, you always remember the bad things and not the good things. He has had some very good moments with us,” the Italian coach said.

“You can see the teammates how they celebrate with him, also at the end of the game. They know for Robert it has not been a good moment so they support and helped him.”

Pickford also praised his opposite number.

“In the second half we dominated as Chelsea sat in and took the 1-0,” he told TNT Sports. “Robert Sanchez made a few good saves so credit to him.

“We weren’t far off it but that’s the Premier League, you get punished.”

The League’s top five qualify for the Champions League.

