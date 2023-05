Labasa Women’s FC has been pooled with New Caledonian, AS Academy Feminine, and Samoa’s Kiwi FC in group A of the 2023 OFC Women’s Champions League tournament.

Group B consists of defending champion Hekari FC of Papua New Guinea, New Zealand’s Eastern Suburb AFC and Koloale FC of the Solomon Islands.

The nine-day tournament will be held in Papua New Guinea starting June 1.