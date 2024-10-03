Central Division sets eyes on Police Interformation Cup

The Central Division Police team is entering the Fiji Police Interformation Championship with one goal in mind, to lift the trophy at the end of the tournament.

The side managed to reach the semi-final last year and will be looking to make one up this time around.

The side secured a 1-0 victory over the Eastern Division, and head coach Timoci Yacabula is optimistic about their progress toward their goal of winning the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Yacabula has made it clear that the team’s ambition is to reach the finals and claim the trophy.

He believes that starting the tournament with a win sets a positive tone as they work towards achieving their championship dreams.

“Coming in we only have one aim for the tournament, and that is to win the cup. That is the only aim that has been emphasized to the boys.”



Semi Matalau

On the other hand, Eastern Division captain Semi Matalau expressed pride in his team’s performance despite the loss, noting how they stood strong against the experienced Central Division side.

The tournament will wrap up this Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.