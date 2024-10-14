Busy year of OFC competitions ahead for Fiji

The Rewa football team will be representing Fiji at the OFC Men’s Champions League 2025 [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fiji is set to host two major tournaments on the OFC Competitions calendar next year.

This following the OFC Executive Committee’s confirmation of the schedule at their meeting last month in Auckland, New Zealand.

The OFC Men’s Champions League 2025 will take place in Fiji at the end of March to mid-April with dates yet to be confirmed with the country also hosting the OFC Women’s Nations Cup next year in July.

Article continues after advertisement

The OFC Men’s Futsal Champions League will take place in November in Fiji.

Meanwhile, Tahiti will host the OFC Women’s Champions League 2025 for the first time in May, along with the OFC U-19 Women’s Championship 2025, scheduled for the end of September and early October in Papeete.

Tonga will play host to two competitions next year, with both the OFC U-19 Women’s Championship – Qualifying and OFC U-16 Men’s Championship – Qualifying taking place in the Kingdom.

New Zealand will host the final match days of the FIFA World Cup 26 Oceania Qualifiers in March.

These matches will determine which team from Oceania qualifies directly for the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the USA as well as which team will earn a second chance through the FIFA Intercontinental Playoff.

The Cook Islands will return to hosting OFC tournaments for the first time since 2016, hosting the OFC Men’s Champions League – Qualifying in February, the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship – Qualifying at the end of April to the beginning of May, and Match Days one and two of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ Oceania Qualifiers in November and December.

Additionally, the eagerly awaited OFC Professional League is set to launch in 2026, with a kick-off event planned for October 2025.

Both the OFC Men’s and Women’s U-16 Championships are scheduled for August, with the women’s tournament hosted by Samoa and the men’s event taking place in the Solomon Islands.

Solomon Islands will also host the OFC Men’s Futsal Cup in September.