Football

Busy year of OFC competitions ahead for Fiji

Taina Tuiwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

October 14, 2024 12:29 pm

The Rewa football team will be representing Fiji at the OFC Men’s Champions League 2025 [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fiji is set to host two major tournaments on the OFC Competitions calendar next year.

This following the OFC Executive Committee’s confirmation of the schedule at their meeting last month in Auckland, New Zealand.

The OFC Men’s Champions League 2025 will take place in Fiji at the end of March to mid-April with dates yet to be confirmed with the country also hosting the OFC Women’s Nations Cup next year in July.

Article continues after advertisement

The OFC Men’s Futsal Champions League will take place in November in Fiji.

Meanwhile, Tahiti will host the OFC Women’s Champions League 2025 for the first time in May, along with the OFC U-19 Women’s Championship 2025, scheduled for the end of September and early October in Papeete.

Tonga will play host to two competitions next year, with both the OFC U-19 Women’s Championship – Qualifying and OFC U-16 Men’s Championship – Qualifying taking place in the Kingdom.

New Zealand will host the final match days of the FIFA World Cup 26 Oceania Qualifiers in March.

These matches will determine which team from Oceania qualifies directly for the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the USA as well as which team will earn a second chance through the FIFA Intercontinental Playoff.

The Cook Islands will return to hosting OFC tournaments for the first time since 2016, hosting the OFC Men’s Champions League – Qualifying in February, the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship – Qualifying at the end of April to the beginning of May, and Match Days one and two of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ Oceania Qualifiers in November and December.

Additionally, the eagerly awaited OFC Professional League is set to launch in 2026, with a kick-off event planned for October 2025.

Both the OFC Men’s and Women’s U-16 Championships are scheduled for August, with the women’s tournament hosted by Samoa and the men’s event taking place in the Solomon Islands.

Solomon Islands will also host the OFC Men’s Futsal Cup in September.

Community engagement is vital: Radrodro

Major changes for mobile wallets

Prasad highlights Japan’s key role in economic growth

Ministry of Fisheries invests in manpower

Man charged for alleged kava scam

Kamikamica explores growth opportunities for kava industry

NCCI welcomes direct flight to Dallas

Fiji’s financial system remains resilient: RBF

Minister defends re-entry of Musa

Police arrest robbery suspects

Urban housing crisis grows

Players excited for Pacific Bowl Championship

Turagacoke debuts for Stade Français in Top 14

Busy year of OFC competitions ahead for Fiji

Al Pacino wanted injury to prevent The Godfather role

Trump says he recently spoke with Israel Prime Minister

Columbus holiday in Latin America revives centuries-old historical debate

Princess Diana inspired William's latest charity drive

Iceland PM announces end of governing coalition

Zimbabwe reports first two mpox cases of unspecified variant

Police Blues to shift focus to Sukuna Bowl

Thousands march in Spain to demand affordable housing

Carsley unsure of England job despite win over Finland

Israeli tanks deepen their push into the northern Gaza Strip

Fiji Bati set to begin training today

Serevi in stable condition

Saying no to drugs an effective way to combat crisis

Prasad to contest 2026 elections

Futsal IDC next for defending champions Suva

Drug fuels serious offenses

Sinner blocks out off-court turmoil to win Shanghai Masters

Kenya's Chepngetich smashes women's marathon world record

Human rights are a moral imperative: Garcia

Sabalenka overcomes Zheng and herself to win Wuhan title

Excitement builds for FMF Diwali Mela

Victory in America's Cup for women sinks in

Kiran pushes for elderly care initiatives

Lab specialists key to public health protection

Man dies at Totogo Police Station

Pope urged at LGBT meeting to reverse church ban

Halle Bailey breaks silence on Split from DDG

Good rest for Masi ahead of season: Byrne

Fiji’s halal industry ready for transformation

Fire destroys industrial property in Raiwaqa

Suva to represent Fiji in OFC Men's Futsal next year

Sinner's dominant start to the season helped secure year-end top spot

Data collection vital in shaping effective policies

President calls for growth in the rice industry

New Zealand dominate Britain in opening America's Cup races

Mata Dance Group plans dance fusion for Diwali Mela

Bumrah appointed India vice-captain for New Zealand tests

Committee formed to oversee COMPOL selection

Queen Elizabeth II battled bone cancer

Cubans are disappearing as they sail to America

Kylie shares proof Stormi Webster growing up fast

Florida residents hit by Milton and Helene vow to rebuild

Do not be afraid of the military: Tikoduadua

Maqala's airborne try leads Bayonne to victory

WAF working to resolve disruption

NFP re-elects leadership unopposed at AGM

Fiji Bati's special appearance boosts occasion

Nadi and Suva to battle for Futsal title

Ministry committed to fostering inclusive dialogue

Ditoka highlights the need for system upgrades

Schmeichel caught out as Zubimendi earns depleted Spain 1-0 win

Boosting local rice production vital says President

Chelsea top WSL after early goals secure 2-1 win at Arsenal

Chinese premier in Hanoi agrees to boost ties with Vietnam

Firerose would tell her younger self to "Run" from him

Harris releases medical report, drawing contrast with Trump

Nick Cannon details attending Diddy party at 16

Israeli strikes kill 29 people in Gaza, tanks push north

Cawanibuka excited for young talent in development program

Acting COMPOL stresses integrity and justice

Another 58 farmers’ benefit from lease renewal program

New policy to ensure sustainability of fisheries sector

Spain edge Fijiana in thriller to lift WVX3 trophy

Suva Swift retains Super League title

APTC and TAFE Queensland boost vocational training in Fiji

Samson fireworks secure clean sweep for India against Bangladesh

Mata Dance Group prepares for FMF Diwali Mela

Croatia come from behind to beat Scotland

Djokovic beats Fritz to set up Shanghai final with Sinner

Three in a row for Police Blues in Escott Shield

Al Pacino says being a new dad at 84 is a ‘mini miracle’

MSF suspends support to famine-stricken camp

Seru likely to make Top 14 debut

Relook at 2013 Constitution necessary, time to heal says PM

Baby Pearls Kikau to work on finishing

NFP members asked to move on from traumatic past

Awareness is key to inclusion says Tuimabu

Nadi faces Suva in decider

India series always attritional, says Australia captain Cummins

Youth engagement vital in decision-making

Revitalizing religious traditions through Diwali Mela

Arrest warrant issued for ex-Wallabies captain Elsom

Sandra and Keanu reunite for ‘Speed’ anniversary screening

US Treasury's Adeyemo to discuss Russia sanctions

Nicaragua breaks diplomatic relations with Israel

Yasawa Island Resort & Spa gets global recognition

Chappell Roan on the surprising Grammy award

PM emphasizes rebuilding Fiji’s future at NFP convention

Radradra rallies Fiji to back Bati & Bulikula

President’s appointment later this month

Suva to face Nadi in play-off

FCEF and FHTA raise concerns over proposed amendment

Britain to test New Zealand dominance in America's Cup duel

Dumfries rescues point for Dutch in 1-1 draw with Hungary

More women joining cooperatives

Kenya to send more police to Haiti after new gang attacks

Jennifer Lopez reflects on how her ‘world exploded’

Kawakawa and Donu ban lifted

Han Kang's books fly off the shelves in South Korea

Japan's Nihon Hidankyo wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize

Byrne excited for tough November Tests

Auditor General’s report on Walesi expected soon

Prasad outlines NFP convention’s agenda

Girls Take Over program launched

Mafoa's footy passion rooted in league and Fiji

Kali Tui shines in VT1S's new R&B hit

Kirtan artist shares excitement for FMF Diwali Mela

Kautoga dedicates win to fans

Last of 'Big Four', Djokovic battles on

Britain to face Italy in final of first America's Cup for women

Phallic 12-metre art installation raises eyebrows in Naples

Samusamuvodre grateful to Drua

New e-ticketing system to roll out early next year

Fiji Police Force unfolds new chapter

Four uncapped players named in November tour

We could’ve done better: Roy Krishna

More than 140 local vendors benefits from new Nakasi Market

Obama rips Trump on campaign trail for Harris

Multi-faceted approach needed to curb the spread of HIV

Suva crushes Savusavu in play-off opener

New commercial lots for Savusavu

Fiji’s building approvals soar, with more projects coming

Termite baiting program set to begin in Lautoka

Raiwai Butter to perform at Diwali Mela

Director Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' opens 2024 London Film Festival

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in Pakistan

Turn wind into jobs with local turbine tower production

Spanish scientists to shed light on mystery of Columbus origins

Top Hezbollah official 'survives assassination attempt'

$75M stand-by loan to boost disaster preparedness

Drua focus on growth as pre-season begins

London art fair gives voice to women's 'creative power'

TLFC urged to strengthen efforts in resolving iTaukei disputes

11 changes for Fijiana's final showdown

Players gave their all: Matanisiga

Murder charge for shot man over alleged family stabbing

FCS pushes for dedicated drug rehabilitation center

Concerns over unfair practices in student bus fare tapping

Mateinaqara, Khem return for IDC

No case for the defence as Greece stun experimental England

Designer highlights pacific culture on global stage

WNBA Finals expanding to best-of-seven in 2025

Age no barrier for octogenarian South Korean

AI deepfake ads set to screen during federal election

Suvavou honored at Fiji Police Force's 150th anniversary

Two arrested following restaurant robbery

BSP and Fexco Fiji partner for direct-to-bank remittances

PM to address NFP convention

Montoya leaving Warriors

Men to front court over alleged scam

Drug raids lead to more arrests

Han Kang of South Korea wins Nobel literature prize 2024

Hurricane Milton ploughs across Florida, killing five

Fiji committed to peace and multilateralism: Rabuka

FRU yet to receive evidence

Cabinet approves commissioners for FEC

Ministry continues awareness on communicable disease

Bainivalu highlights lack of awareness on fish ban

Dakuitoga glad that Fiji Residents back

Strategic plan to prioritize three key areas

Bula Boys claim victory on Fiji Day

Murder victim's mum backs DNA lab poll funding pledge

FENC Fiji faces financial challenges as assistance demands increases

Club banned from signing new players

Nadal to end stellar career after injury-hit spell

USP rises 200 places in 2025 THE rankings

RFMF 7th Battalion annual camp commences

Defence review report to be released soon

Ex-servicemen share fond memories of 1970

Players encouraged to follow proper channels

New Caledonia make perfect start to qualifying campaign

Fiji flag display to mark Independence Day

US moves to break google dominance

MSMEs capitalize on Fiji Day Market

Saoirse Ronan says WW2 film is 'incredibly relevant'

Clark proud of women’s achievements

Ba Hospital to achieve JCI accreditation

Home games will help develop football: Sherman

Taylor Swift donates $5 million for relief

NCD awareness show to premiere today

California confirms third bird flu case

Thousands gather to mark Independence Day

Ratan Tata dies at 86

Ikanivere hopeful for 2025 season

Anyone's game says Smith

President urges Fijians to unite for a hopeful future