Bright future for Fiji Football: Krishna

Nabil Begg (left), Roy Krishna [File Photo]

Fiji football captain, Roy Krishna, believes the future of football in the country looks bright.

After watching the Digicel Fiji FACT competition for the past two weeks, he says that most young players are talented, which is very promising.

Krishna says that although these players need a little more guidance, they look sharp and talented.

“I have seen that there are a lot of young boys playing, so the future of Fiji football in terms of national teams looks very bright.”

Krishna notes that most of the young players are fortunate to be given an opportunity to represent their district teams, compared to his time when this wasn’t the case.

“So we are on a very good path. Areas that need improvement are their lack of communication, the silly card-red card, and silly goals conceded.”

Krishna is urging all youngsters to continue thriving and never to lose hope.

Krishna will once again be leading the Bula Boys in the OFC Nations Tournament.

They will be meeting PNG this Sunday at 4 p.m. at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva in their opening pool match.

Before this match, Tahiti takes on Samoa at 1 p.m.