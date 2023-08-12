BOG is to start as scheduled today

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Today’s Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants (BOG) pool matches will begin as scheduled.

Last night the Fiji Football Association postponed the last two matches due to a power outage across Viti Levu.

This saw the matches between Extra Supermarket Labasa vs Rooster Chicken Ba match as well as the Esy Kool / Star Pools / Ranvis Nadi and Security Systems Management Inc. / Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri moved to September 15th.

The Labasa and Ba match commenced at 6 pm but it had to be stopped due to the power outage.

However, Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says today’s matches will go on as planned.

Today’s fixtures see Southern Forest Navua play Tailevu Naitasiri at 1 pm, Labasa battles Extra Supermarket Rewa at 3 pm, Concrete Dynamic Limited / Rams Cleaning Services Suva meets Rooster Chicken Ba at 5 pm and Nadi takes on Bargain Box Lautoka at 7 pm.

Looking at yesterday’s results, Suva defeated Rewa 1-0 and Navua held Lautoka to a 1-1 draw.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the BOG on Mirchi FM.