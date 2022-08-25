BOG history against Lautoka at home

[File Photo]

Lautoka has never won the Punjas Battle of the Giants title at home out of the 12 times they’ve hosted the tournament.

This will be the 13th time that Lautoka hosts the event and history doesn’t favor them.

The most successful BOG side in the sugar city is Ba who has won eight titles at Churchill Park.

Article continues after advertisement

Other teams that have tasted success in Lautoka are Rewa who has won three times and Labasa on one occasion.

Meanwhile, out of the eight team coaches, only Marika Rodu has lifted the BOG trophy while this will be the first time for Ba mentor Imdad Ali to coach a side in the Battle of the Giants.

Suva and Nadi have the longest losing drought as the capital city team last won 26 and the jetsetters 25 years ago.

The BOG starts at Churchill Park in Lautoka tomorrow with Labasa meeting Suva at 12pm followed by Nadi and Nadroga at 2pm.

At 4pm, Navua takes on Ba while Rewa faces Lautoka at 6:30pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM.