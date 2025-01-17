Bhan earns first call-up to Fiji squad

Nickolas Bhan [Source: IFX Soccer]

The Fiji Bula Boys have named their 35-member extended squad for the OFC World Cup Qualifiers, with new addition Nickolas Bhan of California based Iron Rose FC, earning his first call-up to the national team.

The squad features a strong international presence with 12 overseas-based players, including Scott Wara (Stafford Rangers), Samuela Kautoga (Fencibles Utd), Peter Ravitisai (Gulf Utd), Josh Laqeretabua (Charlton Athletic), Mohammed Muzzakir Nabeel (Birkenhead AFC), Mohammed Shuiab Khan (Birkenhead AFC), Mohammed Raheem (New Zealand Club), Brendan McMullen (Stop Out FC), Leroy Jennings (Sydney Utd), James Hoyt (Manurewa AFC), and goalkeeper Jerome Narayan (Macarthur Rams).

While Fiji’s golden boy Roy Krishna is absent from the squad due to ACL surgery in India, the team is set to begin preparations with a camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba from February 9 to 23.

Article continues after advertisement

The final 23-member squad will then be announced to travel to Auckland on March 1.

The Auckland camp will feature build-up matches against Auckland FC and local Premiership clubs.



[Source: Fiji Football]