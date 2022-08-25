Baravilala hopes for positive BOG outcome

Filipe Baravilala

Former national rep and Suva star Filipe Baravilala want to make this year’s Punjas Battle of the Giants a memorable one.

Since joining the club in 2015, Baravilala is to win the BOG with the Whites and hopes they can do it after more than two decades.

The Beqa lad believes they can deliver in the BOG provided the team sticks to the game plan.

“The past few years, we had boys and had a bunch of good teams but unfortunately we always lose out in the finals but this year it’s totally different altogether looking at the bunch of boys that we have and the experience, we will have a good outing in this BOG.”

Baravilala who also has commitments with the national futsal team is wary of the limited time spent with the side.

He says despite being putting his dedicated time in the futsal team, he will give his best in the three day competition.

“The squad has been in camp but I haven’t been with the boys because i was also in the futsal 5-a-side camp for the last three weeks but all in all I know i can say that the boys are well prepared, looking at them the fitness and everything, we are prepared for the BOG.”

Suva and Labasa tussles in the first BOG match tomorrow at 12pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

This is followed by All in One Builders Nadi and Cambridge Farms/Nabitu Farmers Nadroga at 2pm, Aldex Trading Navua faces Bargain Box Ba at 4pm while Rewa meets Naidu Holdings Ltd Lautoka at 6.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM.