Baravilala calls for national support

Fiji Bula Boys captain Filipe Baravilala has called for national support ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against New Zealand.

Baravilala says home support will be massive and important for the squad as It will definitely boost team morale.

“To our families and supporters back in Fiji, I just would like to ask you guys to continue supporting the team. We can give our best in the game on Friday and make you guys happy back in Fiji.”

Baravilala also mentioned the team’s on-field strategy and said they will stick to the team’s collective game plan.

Fiji plays All Whites today at Wellington’s Sky Stadium at 6 pm.

