Ba Womens determined to end Labasa’s dominance

Ba Women’s Football Coach Charlene Lockington has made it clear that her team is fully prepared to challenge Labasa in their final Women’s Super League match this Saturday.

The clash is shaping up to be a decider for a spot in the OFC Women’s Champions League, adding extra intensity to an already fierce rivalry.

“For the last two years, Labasa has been going to the O-League because all our national players were in camp, and we were using our U-16 players. This year, we said no. We’re going to wait for our senior players, and we’re going to compete with them.”

Lockington said that the team has worked hard to prepare, with the senior players stepping up to bring experience and leadership.

The squad has been in camp for an extended period, ensuring they are fit and well-prepared for the match.

Labasa, known for their dominance in women’s football, won’t make it easy.

However, Lockington and her team are ready for the challenge and aim to bring their best performance.