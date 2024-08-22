Ba on track says Seru

[Source: Ba Football Association / Facebook]

New Ba football head coach Timoci Seru hopes to continue where they left off last weekn against Nadroga in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Seru was ecstatic after leading his team to victory over the Stallions last weekend in his first match in charge.

He says the players stepped up after their disappointing performance in the Battle of the Giants tournament.

The Ba coach says the team’s loyal fans played a crucial role in pushing the players to perform.

“And for me, as my first win as a coach, I’m really excited and really happy for the boys’ performance. I’d like to thank the boys for giving their 100% commitment on the field, including during training.”

Seru stresses they’re committed to giving their best in all upcoming matches.

The Men in Black will have a bye this weekend.

In other DPL games, Nasinu faces Tailevu Naitasiri at 1 pm in a doubleheader at Uprising Sports Centre on Sunday, followed by Flowserve Engineering Navua and Flick Hygiene Suva at 3 pm.

Nadi hosts Extra Supermarket Labasa at 3 pm at Prince Charles Park with the live commentary on Mirchi FM.