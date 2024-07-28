Ba coach resigns

[Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

Ba head coach Daniel Krishneel has resigned as coach of the side after an upsetting campaign at the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants competition this evening.

Krishneel’s side lost their chance to book a spot in the semifinals after a 4-0 loss to Extra Supermarket Rewa in their last pool game.

Meanwhile, Timoci Seru, has been selected as interim coach of the Dayals Sawmillers Ba side.