Ba and Nadi final in Muslim IDC

[Source: Fiji Muslim Sports Association/ Facebook]

It will be a repeat of last year’s final at the Fiji Muslim Sports Association Tebara Halal Meats Muslim IDC.

This is after Ba Muslim and Nadi Muslim won their respective semifinals at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Ba defeated a star-studded Suva Muslim side 2-nil this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

Goals were scored by Fazil Ali and youngster Abdul Sahil.

Ba will now take on the defending champions, Nadi in the final at 2:30pm.

The jetsetters beat Navua in their semifinal clash.

Meanwhile in the Fiji Gujarati Sports Association Tournament Lami 1 will play Lami 2 in the final.

Lami 1 beat FMF Suva 1-0 and Lami 2 defeated Lautoka 4-2.