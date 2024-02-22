Auckland City after Begg for trials

Nabil Begg [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fiji Football Association has received an International Transfer Certificate request from Auckland City for Ba’s football star, Nabil Begg.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Fiji FA chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf says they have yet to approve the application.

Yusuf adds they’ve been advised by Begg to await his confirmation.

“We had received an ITC request from Auckland City for trials. Only trials. But then Nabil wrote to us not to issue until he advises.”

Yusuf adds that they are currently waiting for the 19-year-old to get back to them.

Meanwhile, round two of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this Sunday sees the Men In Black facing Tailevu Naitasiri at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, Suva hosts Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Nasinu takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park, and Lautoka battles Navua at Churchill Park.

All these games kick off at 3pm while the Nadroga and Labasa match starts at 1 pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can listen to the Lautoka and Navua match commentary live on Mirchi FM.