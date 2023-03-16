Arsenal's Nketiah weeks away from injury return, Arteta says

Eddie Nketiah. [Source: Reuters Sports]

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah will be out of action for the foreseeable future due to an ankle injury and is not in the squad to face Sporting in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

The 23-year-old Nketiah limped off the pitch following the 4-0 win over Everton this month and has not played since.

Nketiah had been leading Arsenal’s attack in the absence of Gabriel Jesus and they are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Jesus, who has scored five goals and contributed seven assists following his 45 million-pound ($54.11 million) move from Manchester City in July, played 13 minutes of the 3-0 win at Fulham on Sunday after sustaining a knee injury at the World Cup with Brazil.

Arteta was not happy with his side’s defence in the away leg against Sporting which ended in a 2-2 draw and he made changes for the Fulham game.