Argentina coach unhappy with pitch

Lionel Scaloni [Source: Reuters]

Argentina’s manager Lionel Scaloni criticized the pitch at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium after their 2-0 win over Canada in the Copa América opener yesterday calling it unsuitable for such a high level of competition.

The stadium, home to Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United and the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, usually has an artificial pitch but a temporary grass surface was installed for the tournament.

Lionel Messi played a key role in the win, assisting Lautaro Martinez’s goal in the 88th minute, bringing his tournament assist record to 18.

Despite the victory, Argentina struggled in the first half, reminiscent of their 2022 World Cup opener where they lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia.

Argentina’s next match is on Wednesday at 1pm against Chile, who is currently facing Peru.

