Ali impressed with young players

Despite being a young team, Ba coach is impressed with player performance in the Digicel Premier League.

The Men in Black drew 1-all against Nadi in Churchill Park yesterday, as the players continue to show improvement.

Ba coach Imdad Ali says losing a few of its senior players to other districts has not affected their progress.

Ali believes in a matter of time the younger players will come up to par.

“Well actually I’m really proud, the boys have done the job. You know sometimes we always rely on experienced players and when experienced players are not in there we have to use our young squad, and I hope that the young squad used today they did the job”

Ba is scheduled to play Labasa on Sunday.