Alfred admits being scared in semi-final win against Samoa

Scoring the first goal for the Digicel Young Kulas was something Sonia Alfred did not expect.

Alfred scored their first goal in their 3-1 win over Samoa in the semi-final of the OFC Women’s Under-19 Championship.

Alfred says she came in scared but seeing her teammates work together on the field boosted her confidence.

She adds they hit the ground running without underestimating their opponent who gave them a good fight.

“I was scared. I was mostly a game-changer in the bench and so when coach put me in the first half, I really gave it my all.”

Alfred adds they will need to work on their defence as they head into the finals this Saturday.

