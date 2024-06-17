Age is not a barrier: Sherman

Sterling Vasconcellous, Thomas Dunn and Nabil Begg

Digicel Bula Boys rookies Nabil Begg, Thomas Dunn and Sterling Vasconcellous proved yesterday in their OFC Men’s Nations Cup outing against Papua New Guinea that age is just a number.

Vasconcellous is 19 years of age while Begg is 20 and Dunn 21 all played exceptionally well for the side in their 5-1 win.

While the youngsters stepped up, 39-year-old captain Roy Krishna showed he still have a few more years to go at international level.

Roy Krishna

Coach Rob Sherman says he doesn’t make a big deal about age.

“As far as I’m concerned, age is no barrier, if you’re good enough then you’re good enough and that’s the end of it so those boys are consistently proving themselves like Sterling is at the back so age is not a barrier and it works the other way as well if you’re old it’s not a barrier.”

Fiji will play Samoa in its second game on Wednesday at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile, Solomon Islands face New Zealand at 4pm tomorrow at the Stadium.