Abana's hat-trick helps Labasa dominate

Jimson Abana’s clinical hat-trick powered Extra Supermarket Labasa FC to a resounding 6-0 win over Tavua FC in the Extra Premier League week two fixture at Subrail Park today.
The Solomon Islander forward proved to be a constant threat, with three well-taken goals that dismantled the Tavua defense.
Abana’s performance was the highlight of Labasa’s dominant display, leaving the newcomers struggling to contain his attacking threat.
Rusiate Doidoi and Melvin Mani also contributed to the scoreline with a goal each.
Tavua’s woes were compounded by an unfortunate own goal in the second half, sealing their fate.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LABASA
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|1
|+6
|4
|NADI
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
|NAVUA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
|NASINU
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
|SUVA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|BA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|REWA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|LAUTOKA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|NADROGA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|TAVUA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9
|-9
|0
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 2
|1st Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|6 - 0
|Tavua
|Subrail Park, Labasa
|2nd Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Nasinu
|Uprising Ground
|2nd Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Nadroga
|Fiji FA Academy , Ba
|2nd Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Suva
|King Charles Park, Nadi
|Pending
|Lautoka
|-
|Rewa
|Round 1
|22nd Feb - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Tavua
|0 - 3
|Nadi
|Garvey Park, Tavua
|23rd Feb - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 3
|Navua
|Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka
|23rd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|23rd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Ba
|HFC Bank Stadium
|23rd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|Ratu Cakobau Park
