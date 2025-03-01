Abana's hat-trick helps Labasa dominate

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Jimson Abana’s clinical hat-trick powered Extra Supermarket Labasa FC to a resounding 6-0 win over Tavua FC in the Extra Premier League week two fixture at Subrail Park today.

The Solomon Islander forward proved to be a constant threat, with three well-taken goals that dismantled the Tavua defense.

Abana’s performance was the highlight of Labasa’s dominant display, leaving the newcomers struggling to contain his attacking threat.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Rusiate Doidoi and Melvin Mani also contributed to the scoreline with a goal each.

Tavua’s woes were compounded by an unfortunate own goal in the second half, sealing their fate.



[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LABASA 2 1 1 0 7 1 +6 4 NADI 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 NAVUA 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 NASINU 1 1 0 0 2 0

+2 3 SUVA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 BA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 REWA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 LAUTOKA 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 NADROGA 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 TAVUA 2 0 0 2 0 9 -9 0

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 2 1st Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 6 - 0 Tavua Subrail Park, Labasa 2nd Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Navua - Nasinu Uprising Ground 2nd Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Ba - Nadroga Fiji FA Academy , Ba 2nd Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi - Suva King Charles Park, Nadi Pending Lautoka - Rewa Round 1 22nd Feb - Saturday 3:00PM Tavua 0 - 3 Nadi Garvey Park, Tavua 23rd Feb - Sunday 1:00PM Nadroga 1 - 3 Navua Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka 23rd Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Lautoka Uprising Ground 23rd Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 1 - 1 Ba HFC Bank Stadium 23rd Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Rewa 1 - 1 Labasa Ratu Cakobau Park

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.