Fiji Sports Awards 2024 to be live on FBC

Viewers will get to watch the Fiji Sports Awards 2024 live on FBC Sports next Saturday, bringing the nation’s top sporting achievements into the homes of viewers across the country.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and the 2024 Sports Awards Committee have signed a Memorandum of Understanding today to ensure widespread access to the prestigious event.

Acting Chair for the 2024 Sports Awards, Moira Rodan, highlighted the convenience of online ticket sales through ticketMate.

“It’s such a great opportunity for viewers to watch from the comfort of their homes. We are going to introduce our guest speaker, who is a Paralympian, who will join us with Assistant minister for Youth and sports Iliesa Delana.”

This year’s awards ceremony is set to be a historic one, with a record 114 athletes and officials from 22 sports nominated across 11 categories, surpassing the previous year’s 98 nominees.

FBC General Manager TV, Sitiveni Halofaki, also expressed pride in the partnership, which will allow viewers to experience the Fiji Sports Awards from the comfort of their homes.

The Fiji Sports Awards not only celebrates the achievements of athletes but also recognizes the invaluable contributions of volunteers, officials, and supporters who play a vital role in shaping Fiji’s sporting future.

The event will be held at the Vodafone Arena, Suva.

