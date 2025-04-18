Fiji Heritage men start strong with statement win

The Fiji Heritage men’s hockey team has opened their New Zealand Heritage Hockey Tournament campaign in emphatic fashion, defeating NZ Pasifika 8–1 in their first match.

The side impressed with their fluid teamwork, disciplined structure, and sharp execution — setting the tone for the rest of the competition.

Captain TJ Corrie said the team was proud to represent Fiji’s cultural roots in such a meaningful setting.

“First game, good way to start. Just proud to represent our heritage and our culture from back home.”

He also acknowledged the importance of the opportunity and the learning experience the tournament offers.

“I would like to thank all those that make this opportunity possible — it’s a pleasure and a good learning experience for us.”

Corrie emphasized that the team is focused not just on results, but on improving with every game.

“Teamwork and decision-making, and keeping the game as simple as possible — we hold high standards in the way we play,” he added. “We’ll take the learnings from this game and look forward to the next.”

The team now shifts focus to their next fixture, aiming to maintain their momentum and continue their strong showing.

The take on NZ Asians tomorrow.



