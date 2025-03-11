Fighting on many fronts an incentive for Inter not a problem, says Inzaghi

[ Source: Reuters ]

Inter Milan must welcome the challenge of navigating through a packed fixture list and take pride in being successful on multiple fronts, coach Simone Inzaghi said on Monday ahead of their Champions League second leg against Feyenoord.

The Serie A leaders, who won 2-0 at Feyenoord last week, host the Dutch side in the return on Tuesday before visiting third-placed Atalanta in a key league clash on Sunday.

They have also reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals in which they will take on local rivals AC Milan next month.

