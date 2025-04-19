Exciting times ahead as Fiji Finals picture comes into focus

With the Fiji Finals just around the corner, former national rep and Athletics Fiji Database Administration Officer Eugene Vollmer says the buildup to the biggest event in the secondary school athletics calendar has been nothing short of thrilling.

Reflecting on months of zonal competitions across the country, Vollmer says the level of competition, emerging talent, and regional flair has made this year’s journey especially exciting.

“As an athlete and fan of the sport, it’s an exciting time for the athletics fraternity. We’ve been privileged to witness almost three to four months of high school athletics—it’s like one big carnival.”

From Suva to Vanua Levu and the outer islands, zones have shaped a clearer picture of top contenders heading into the Fiji Finals.

As anticipation builds, Vollmer says one thing is clear, Fiji Finals 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive yet.





