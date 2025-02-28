Drua women set for Waratahs

[ Source: Fijian Drua ]

Injecting pace is something Fijian Drua Women coach Ifereimi Rawaqa hopes they’ll do today against Super W champions, the Waratahs.

This is one of the reasons the former Flying Fijians lock named six new players for this round one clash at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

Rawaqa says he trusts the 23 players that have been selected and hopes they speed up the game.

‘We trying to inject fresh legs into the experience players I believe it’s a good team to face the Waratahs’.

Meanwhile, the Waratahs have cast the memories of their Super Rugby Women’s championship win last year, believing that what matters as they head into this year’s competition is this evening’s game.

Waratahs Women’s Head Coach Mike Ruthven said preparation for the season opener for his side did not include their triumph last year, or any year.

The NSW Waratahs Women have won the title five times, and last year claimed the crown by beating the Fijian Drua 50-14 in the final.

Our Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women play Waratahs at 6:05pm and the match will air live on FBC Sports.

