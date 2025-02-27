Drua expect tactical battle against Waratahs

file photo

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson is anticipating a structured and tactical contest against the NSW Waratahs this Friday.

With Waratahs head coach Dan McKellar known for his disciplined approach, Jackson expects a well-drilled opposition that will look to apply pressure rather than play an expansive game.

“Dan McKellar’s a very good coach, and even though they’ve only had one game so far, they’ve already shown what they’re good at. They won’t be throwing the ball around too much, and our boys understand that.”

Jackson also highlighted the Waratahs’ ability to capitalize on opposition errors through their strategic kicking game.

With both teams eager for a crucial win, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will need to be sharp in handling pressure and executing their game plan when they face the Waratahs in Round 3 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific tomorrow at Allianz Stadium in Sydney at 8:35 pm.

At 6:05 pm, the Fijian Drua Women meet the Waratahs. Both matches will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

