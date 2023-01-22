Djokovic defies all odds in Australian Open

Novak Djokovic defied his hamstring injury to beat Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets and reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The nine-time champion required a medical timeout after he edged the opening set in a 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 6-4 win over the Bulgarian 27th seed.

Djokovic is hoping to win a men’s record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park and it seems his to lose after a large number of seeds fell in the early rounds.

Article continues after advertisement

Defending champion Rafael Nadal, who holds the record, had been deemed one of Djokovic’s biggest rivals for the title but he was knocked out in the second round after a hip injury hampered his performance.

Andy Murray is out of the Australian Open after eventually losing to Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in a valiant display where he struggled to move.

Former world number one Murray finished his second-round match at 4am on Friday and, returning to court 39 hours later, was beaten 6-1 6-7 (7-9) 6-3 6-4.

The 35-year-old Scot, who had career-threatening hip surgery in 2019, was the last Briton to fall in the singles.