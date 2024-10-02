Current trustees rescued FRU: DPM Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has come to the defense of the Fiji Rugby Union trustees, calling them “heroes” for stepping in during a critical period.

He revealed in Parliament that the FRU was facing serious challenges, and without the trustees, Fiji could have been excluded from the Rugby World Cup.

Kamikamica stressed the importance of understanding the work done behind the scenes before rushing to judgment.

“These men and women were called in when the FRU was on its knees. They saved us from being kicked out of the World Cup, and they’ve done it without being paid a single cent.”

Kamikamica explained that the previous FRU structure was found to be illegal, and the trustees were tasked with fixing it to ensure Fiji’s participation in the World Cup.

Now the trustees are preparing to hand over power to the FRU board by November 28.

He urged the public to recognize their efforts and avoid unjustified criticism, noting that the trustees have worked tirelessly to protect the future of Fiji Rugby.

