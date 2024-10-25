Washington delighted to be part of spin trio after day one heroics

India's Washington Sundar [Source: Reuters]

Washington Sundar was the standout bowler for India with seven wickets against New Zealand but the 25-year-old said being part of the three-pronged spin attack on the opening day of the second test was a special experience.

After veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin did the initial damage with 3-64, Washington ripped through the Black Caps and finished with career-best figures of 7-59 to restrict them to 259 before India reached 16-1 at stumps on a riveting day.

Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless on the day but helped keep the tourists from building on their positive start.

Washington was a late addition to the squad after India’s eight-wicket defeat in the series opener in Bengaluru and he said he was delighted with how things unfolded for him.

Washington will add extra firepower to India’s long batting line-up having scored 152 in a recent domestic game and he said he was looking forward to Friday’s action.