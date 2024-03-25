Suva gears up for Easter Cricket

[Source: Suva Cricket Association]

The Suva Cricket Association is heading into the Easter Championships this weekend with an air of confidence.

Suva Warriors are the defending champions after defeating Ono-i-Lau in the final last year.

Suva Cricket President Sumanta Rout says despite fielding two teams again this year with the Suva Warriors and Suva Crusaders, he anticipates rival teams to step up and give them a run for their money.

Article continues after advertisement

“In total, there will be 14 teams for the Easter tournament so the challenge is there are many teams like Lakeba, Ono, Sarafui. So all are competitive but we have to perform properly.”



Suva Cricket President Sumanta Rout

Rout says the association’s T-20 Super League knockout competition over the weekend was a build-up to this week’s Easter Championships.

Moce and Wardens reached the final before the match was called off due to rain, with officials crowning the two teams as joint winners.