Sri Lanka through to Super12 stage

Sri Lanka has booked its place in the T20 World Cup Super12 stage.

The team sealed its spot with a win of 70 runs over Ireland earlier this morning.

Sri Lanka got off to a poor start, losing three early wickets.

However, they fought back through Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga with both scoring half-centuries to help Sri Lanka post a total of 171/7 from their 20 overs.