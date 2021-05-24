Home

Sri Lanka through to Super12 stage

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 21, 2021 6:01 am
Sri Lanka books spot in Super12 [Source: ICC/Twitter]

Sri Lanka has booked its place in the T20 World Cup Super12 stage.

The team sealed its spot with a win of 70 runs over Ireland earlier this morning.

Sri Lanka got off to a poor start, losing three early wickets.

Article continues after advertisement

However, they fought back through Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga with both scoring half-centuries to help Sri Lanka post a total of 171/7 from their 20 overs.

