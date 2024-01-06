Pakistan claim lead in Sydney after Jamal takes six

[Source: Reuters]

Aamer Jamal took six for 69 as Pakistan claimed a slender first-innings lead in the third test against Australia on Friday but the home bowlers hit right back to leave the match in the balance heading into the final two days of the series.

Paceman Josh Hazlewood (4-9) tipped the scales towards the home side with three wickets in the penultimate over of the day to leave Pakistan reeling on 68-7 with a lead of 82 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan, who had made six not out, and Jamal, who had yet to score, will resume on Saturday looking to set Australia a more imposing fourth-innings target on a deteriorating pitch.

“It’s quite tough, (a chase of) under 100 would be outstanding but anything under 130 would be ideal,” said Hazlewood.

“There’s a lot of rough there, Rizwan’s obviously the key so hopefully we see that back of him nice and early tomorrow.”