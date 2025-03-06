New Zealand beat S Africa, to meet India in Champions Trophy final

[Source: Reuters - New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Temba Bavuma]

New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday to secure their place in Sunday’s final against India.

Electing to bat, New Zealand racked up a tournament record 362-6 riding scintillating hundreds by Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson at the Gaddafi Stadium.

David Miller smashed an unbeaten 100 off 67 balls while Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma struck half-centuries but South Africa managed 312-9.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner used seven bowlers but led by example with a match-turning 3-43.

