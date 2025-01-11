Nausori women progress in Suva Cricket league return

The Suva Cricket League returned today under sunny skies at Albert Park, with Nausori Women’s Cricket delivering a solid performance, beating Black Ducks from Serua by 57 runs.

The league kicked off in December 2024, resumed this weekend, while matches in the Nadi League were postponed due to bad weather.

Team manager Majidez Mereoni Rokoro was proud of the team’s efforts, especially as they continued to build momentum after the festive break.

“We’ve won our last two games, and we’re really hoping to keep this winning streak going.”

“There are two innings, and if the girls don’t get it right the first time, they improve in the second. It’s all about learning from the game and fixing mistakes.”

The Nausori Women’s team formed just three years ago, has come a long way.

The squad is a blend of experience and youth, with 12 players including a primary school Class 7 student, two working women, two tertiary students, and high schoolers from Adi Cakabau School and Suva Grammar School.

Rokoro also pointed out that transportation is their biggest challenge, but as team manager, she takes it upon myself to pick the girls up from their homes.