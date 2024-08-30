Moce to face Cicia in U19 Cricket final

Moce Secondary School's Under-19 Men’s player in action at the Fiji Secondary School Cricket tournament.

Despite beating Cicia Secondary School in their pool game earlier this week, Moce secondary School coach Roko Dreu says they will be vigilant when they face them this afternoon in the finals of the Fiji Secondary School Under-19 Men’s Cricket tournament.

The two sides last met on Tuesday in their opening match, where Moce defeated Cicia by 47 runs.

Moce will be looking to continue their winning streak when they face the side in the finals at 2pm at Albert Park in Suva.

Cicia Secondary School U19 men’s cricket team

Dreu says his advice to the boys throughout the competition was to give their best at all times, while at the same time display good sportsmanship.

“I’ve been telling the boys that once you step on the field, have fun, play fair and play hard, then the results you want will come your way. We we’re expecting to meet Ratu Finau Secondary in the finals, but now we will be facing Cicia Secondary. We’ve played them in our pool match but we will not taking them lightly.”

Moce now has four wins, after beating Suva Grammar School by 69 runs in the semi-finals today while Cicia Secondary beat Ratu Finau Secondary School by 48 runs in their semi-final.