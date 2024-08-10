John Wesley wins Southern Zone Cricket competition

John Wesley College has been crowned the winner of the Southern Zone Under-19 Cricket Competition. [Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

This is after they defeated Nabua Secondary School with 67 runs at Albert Park in Suva this afternoon.

Nabua in the semi-final defeated Suva Grammar School by three runs while John Wesley outclassed Ratu Kadavulevu School by 126 runs.

John Wesley will now join the winner of the western division and three maritime schools in the Nationals.

The National U19 Cricket Tournament will be held from the 27-30th of this month at Albert Park in Suva.