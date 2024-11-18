Final T20 between England and West Indies washed out

[Source: BBC]

The fifth and final T20 of the series between England and West Indies was washed out by heavy rain in St Lucia.

England captain Jos Buttler chose to bowl first and the hosts reached 44-0 in five overs before the downpour began.

The ground staff attempted to clear the wet outfield for a restart but the match was eventually abandoned without a result at 22:15 GMT.

West Indies openers Evin Lewis and Shai Hope made 29 and 14 respectively, looking to add another commanding partnership following their 136 in nine overs in the fourth T20.

England claim the T20 series 3-1, having lost the one-day international leg of the tour 2-1.

Opener Phil Salt finished as the series’ leading run-scorer with 162 runs in four innings, including an unbeaten 103 in the first T20, with West Indies captain Rovman Powell second with 153.

England seamer Saqib Mahmood was the leading wicket-taker and was rested for the final match, finishing with nine scalps in four matches.

England are next in action with three Tests in New Zealand, starting on 27 November, with the white-ball side taking on India in January.

That will be Brendon McCullum’s first assignment as white-ball head coach.