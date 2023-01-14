Black Caps clinch ODI series win in Pakistan

Glenn Phillips [Source: Photosport]

Glenn Phillips has smashed a quick-fire half-century to guide New Zealand to a two-wicket victory over Pakistan in a series-clinching third one-day international in Karachi.

Phillips scored an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes, as New Zealand chased down a target of 281.

Opener Devon Conway and captain Kane Williamson also made telling contributions as the New Zealanders completed a 2-1 series win, their first ODI series win on the subcontinent in 15 years.

New Zealand move on to India to play three ODIs and three Twenty20s from next week.

[Source: tvnz]