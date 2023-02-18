Aussies bowled out in second Test

Australia was bowled out for 263 after the opening day of their second Test in Delhi.
Half-centuries from Australia’s Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb left the second Test in the balance.
India reached 21-0 at the close, trailing by 242, with captain Rohit Sharma on 13 and KL Rahul on four.
The hosts lead the four-Test series 1-0 after an innings win in Nagpur.
The BBC reports Khawaja saying he found it pretty challenging and there’s always something out with the ball coming back in.
[Source:BBC Sport]
