Aussies bowled out in second Test

Australia was bowled out for 263 after the opening day of their second Test in Delhi.

Half-centuries from Australia’s Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb left the second Test in the balance.

India reached 21-0 at the close, trailing by 242, with captain Rohit Sharma on 13 and KL Rahul on four.

The hosts lead the four-Test series 1-0 after an innings win in Nagpur.

The BBC reports Khawaja saying he found it pretty challenging and there’s always something out with the ball coming back in.

[Source:BBC Sport]