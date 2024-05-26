Archer takes two wickets as England beat Pakistan

[Source: Aljazeera]

Jofra Archer took two wickets in his first international for more than a year as England began their World Cup preparations with a 23-run victory over Pakistan in the second T20 at Edgbaston.

With Pakistan chasing 184, Archer’s opening over went for 15, the pace bowler running into the shot-playing of Fakhar Zaman.

But England’s spinners bowled superbly and Archer later returned to the attack to have Azam Khan caught at cover.

After Fakhar holed out for 45, Iftikhar Ahmed and Imad Wasim kept Pakistan alive – Iftikhar hit a monstrous six off Reece Topley.

They could not attack Archer, who at times bowled in excess of 90mph. He had Imad caught at deep point in figures of 2-28 and Pakistan’s innings wilted to 160 all out.

England had earlier been lifted to 183-7 by 84 from captain Jos Buttler, who could miss part of the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and United States to be at the birth of his third child.

That total could and should have been more, but Pakistan fought back well at the end of England’s innings to the delight of a partisan crowd in Birmingham. At one stage, the hosts lost five wickets for 25 runs in 25 balls.

England ultimately had enough and lead the series 1-0 after Wednesday’s opening match was washed out. The third game is in Cardiff on Tuesday before the final match at The Oval on Thursday.