Ahmedabad to host IPL final again

[Source: Reuters Sports]

Ahmedabad will host the Indian Premier League (IPL) final for a second year running while Chennai will stage two playoff matches, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) said.

The top four teams advance to the playoffs which will be held from May 23. The final is on May 28.

Ahmedabad, which is the home ground of the Gujarat Titans and has a capacity of 132,000, hosted the final last season.

The franchise capped a fairytale debut campaign by defeating inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in front of around 100,000 fans.