Vosabalavu breaks four-year record

Jone Vosabalavu

Another record has been broken in the senior boys Javelin throw by Queen Victoria School’s Jone Vosabalavu.

Vosabalavu threw a distance of 59.69 meters to claim a gold at the Coca Cola Games.

The Taveuni lad broke the old record of 56.59 meters set by Amania Isa of Niusawa Methodist High School in 2017.

Article continues after advertisement

Vosabalavu was due to represent Fiji in the Pacific Mini Games but could not travel due to logistic issues.

He is also a medal hopeful for Athletics Fiji in the discus event at the next Pacific Games.

In second place is Jone Ratuiloilo of Saqani High School who threw 53.84 meters.

In third place is Mosese Nokelala of Suva Grammar School who threw 52.33 meters.