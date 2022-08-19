Suva Grammar takes over boys division

The Lions leads with 5 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze.

Suva Grammar School has taken the lead in the boys division at the Coca-Cola Games after the completion of Day 2.

The Lions leads with 5 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze.

Queen Victoria School moves down to second place with 4 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze, while Ratu Kadavulevu School comes in third place with 3 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze.

Defending girls champions Adi Cakobau School has also taken over the girls division with 4 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze.

Jasper Williams High School has moved down to second place with 4 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze, while Suva Grammar follows closely behind with 3 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze.